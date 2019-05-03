Shawnee resident James Lee West, 57, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 3, 1961, in Shawnee. He was the son of Robert Ray and the late Gloria June (Kelley) Ford.

He served in the United States Army and worked much of his life as a truck driver.

James had a passion for helping others in need and loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed trap shooting, especially with his nephew Tyler and niece Jami.

He was a member of the Ada and the Shawnee Trap Club.

Surviving James are his loving family that include his daughter Amanda Fico of Virginia; grandchildren Carmella and Katherine of Virginia; father Robert Ford of Wewoka, sisters Bobbi Barkhimer and husband Scott of Wewoka; Tammy Gallo and husband David of Dover; and several nieces, nephews, cousins who were very dear to him.

The family will have a celebration of his life at a later date.