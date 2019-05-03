Grove’s freshmen track and field team has returned from Coweta where they competed in the Metro Lakes Conference Meet on Friday, April 26.

The freshmen boys team accrued 130 points in thirteen events, which landed them in second place. Pryor won the meet with 147 points. Collinsville finished in third with 104, followed by Tahlequah with 59, Claremore with 48, Glenpool with 42, Coweta with 40 and Skiatook with 10.

Of those thirteen events, the Ridgerunners won six: the 4 x 100 meter relay, the 4 x 200 meter relay, the 4 x 400 meter relay, the 200 meter dash, pole vault and high jump.

100 meter dash - Derek Loomis placed ninth with a time of 14.07, while Dalton Davis finished in eleventh and a time of 16.32.

200 meter dash - Triton Chandler won the event with a time of 24.37. Davis placed eleventh, running a 32.96.

1600 meter run - Brayden Whorton finished in tenth with a time of 5:52.09.

110 meter hurdles - Carter Mccarthy placed third with a time of 17.94.

300 meter hurdles - Mccarthy ran a 48.20 to place third.

4 x 100 meter relay - Grove won the event with a time of 47.94.

4 x 200 meter relay - The Ridgerunners won the relay, finishing with 1:39.86.

4 x 400 meter relay - Grove won this event, running a time of 3:49.13.

Shot put - Avin Fitzgibbon placed fourth with a distance of 43-0. Eddie Tee placed eighth, throwing a 37-0. Roy George finished in thirteenth with a distance of 35-06.

Discus - Fitzgibbon finished in fifth, throwing a 127-03. Tee threw a 95-02 to place thirteenth and Jace Getz placed fifteenth with a throw of 89-09.

Long Jump - Dalton Davis jumped a distance of 10-02 to place fifth.

Pole Vault - Austin Lucky won the event with a height of 10-06. Grant Lakeland cleared 9-06 to place third, while Jaydon Hill jumped 9-0 to place fourth.

High Jump - Ian Pace bested the field, clearing 5-8. Eli Threlkeld cleared 5-4 to place third and Derek Loomis finished in fourth with a height of 5-0.