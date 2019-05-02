THE ROYALS

Baby Sussex due

any minute now

LONDON — Baby Sussex is due any minute now — or is the infant already here? Who knows? Either way, all eyes are on Britain’s royal family. But with Harry and Meghan keeping way out of the spotlight and with no confirmed news on the arrival of he-or-she-who-will-be-seventh-in-line, at least royal fans have something else to focus on: some delightful new photos of Princess Charlotte.

Released in celebration of the her fourth birthday today, Kensington Palace took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to share the photographs which were taken by Charlotte’s mother, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. The photos were taken at Kensington Palace and at their family home in Norfolk, formally known as Anmer Hall.

On social media, the reaction to the newly released photographs was overwhelmingly positive with thousands sending birthday wishes to the queen’s great-granddaughter as she turned four. Many compared young Charlotte to old photos snapped of Queen Elizabeth, while others insisted she is a mini version of her father William.

Among the well-wishers were Charlotte’s Uncle Harry and Auntie Meghan, who took to Instagram, writing in the comments on one of the photos: “Happy Birthday Charlotte! Lots of love, H and M xo”

Catherine, more commonly known as Kate, married Prince William in a fairy-tale wedding in April 2011. The couple now have three children, Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis.

— The Washington Post