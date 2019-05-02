WILSON — Funeral Services for Sonny Grissom, 76, of Wilson, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Assembly of God Church with Rev. David Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at Reck Cemetery. Services are under the care and direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

Sonny was born April 16, 1943, to the late Mr. Jack Ward Grissom and Mrs. Vera (Lockwood) Grissom in Reck, Okla. He departed from this life on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home.

Sonny was raised in the Reck area all his life attending school at Zaneis, graduating with honors. He married the love of his life, Sue Ellen Lytle in Gainesville, Texas, in December of 1964. Sonny worked as a roughneck in Oklahoma and soon after as an iron worker. He moved around Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri and North Dakota. Later, Sonny joined Dowell working in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico and eventually retired from Dowell and enjoyed raising cattle. Sonny was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to countless people. To his family, he was and will always be our papa. Sonny was a 32nd Degree Mason.

Sonny is survived by his wife Sue, of the home; daughter Lori Gordon and husband Joe of Burneyville; son Jack Grissom and wife Julie of Norcross, Ga.; sister Carolyn Fox of Lawton; four grandchildren, Sunny, J.W., Makenzie and Kourtney and four great-grandchildren, Vesper, Jaxon, Ronin and Scarlette, one great-grandson Memphis on the way; and numerous other family and friends.

Pallbearers will be Marty Taylor, Brent Taylor, Scott Taylor, Mike Smith, Barry Hickman and Joe Gordon. Honorary bearers will be past employees of Dowell and by all his close friends.

A gathering for family and friends is scheduled for Friday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Wilson.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Mercy Hospital of Ardmore, Healdton and Oklahoma City and Cross Timber Hospice.

