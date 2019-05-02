Shawnee Cross Country is hosting its first Wolf Pack Run Saturday May 18 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Shawnee Middle School.

The event will take place on the new 1.5 mile cross country course at SMS and participants can walk or run two laps.

The event is free but the booster club will be selling concessions such as granola bars, fruit, sports drinks, water and T-shirts to help Shawnee cross country teams in their upcoming season.

The main purpose of the event is to promote health and fitness in schools and the community.

The run is not a sanctioned event and the timing is subject to change.