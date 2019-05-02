Our beloved Samantha Isaacs Van de Putte joined her precious Baby Rex in heaven on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 44 in Lakeway, Texas.

Samantha was born in Shawnee on Oct. 7, 1974. She will always be cherished by her husband Gregory Van de Putte and children Elliot Isaacs Taylor, Asher Isaacs Van de Putte and Coy and Claire Barnes.

Samantha attended high school in Oklahoma and obtained her B.A. from University of Central Oklahoma and M.A. from St Edwards University. She was a well-respected technology and management professional at Dell Computer and the Texas Department of Public Safety. She adored her children and volunteered all her efforts to assist the Southwest SIDS Research Institute by founding and co-chairing the Annual WALK/RUN FOR REX, an event that raises awareness and funds for the Safe Sleep campaign in the hopes to reduce the number of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Samantha was a wonderful mother, had a zest for life, made friends everywhere she went, loved unconditionally, and gave the best hugs.

Samantha is survived by her loving parents Marlene Isaacs Hargrove and James Neal Isaacs, her sisters Angie Isaacs Johnson, Macey Isaacs, Marty Chen, and Carrie Isaacs Barnes. Samantha was treasured by her in-laws Leticia and Pete Van de Putte, Dr. Nichole Van de Putte and Jason Stiles, Vanessa Van de Putte and Hugo Sulaica, Henry and Rena Van de Putte, Isabella Van de Putte and Todd Boyar, and Paul Van de Putte. She was the most fun Aunt/Tia to numerous nieces and nephews, and a caring cousin to the entire Isaacs and Van de Putte clans.

Visitation will be held at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home at 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78705 on Thursday, May 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorial service will start at 7:15 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Austin Catholic Church at 2026 Guadalupe Street, Austin, TX 78705 on Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. Burial procession will immediately follow to Austin Memorial Park.

Memorial tributes will be greatly appreciated at the Southwest SIDS Research Institute (www.swsids.org or 54 Flag Lake Plaza, Lake Jackson, TX 77566).

Arrangements by Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, Austin, Texas – (512) 452-8811. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.