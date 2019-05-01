Shawnee's Gus Fritz qualified for the 6A State Golf Tournament Monday.

He shot 83-75 at Bailey Ranch in Owasso to earn his spot at the Rose Creek Golf Course in Edmond where he will play 36 holes Monday and 18 Tuesday.

Seminole advanced as a team from the Fountainhead Regional. They will all play in the 3A State Tournament Monday in Tulsa.

Cooper Barrick was only two shots from earning a berth in the 4A State Tournament. He shot 88-89 for a total of 177 Monday at the FireLake Golf Course. The final individual qualifier shot a 175.

Connor Norton got off to a tough start and finished with 100-91 for a 191. Beau Etchison shot 100-95 for a 195 total.