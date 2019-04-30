Emergency management personnel were sent scrambling Tuesday when weather radar began showing signs of a tornado in the eastern part of Murray County.

“It just popped up, like boom,” Mark Woodell, director of Murray County Emergency Management, said. “I didn’t actually see the tornado, I was south of the lake and the tornado was east of the county.”

According to Alex Zwink, meteorologist with National Weather Services in Norman, the storm-producing tornado hit Ardmore “pretty much head on” before moving into the Gene Autry area, eventually producing a confirmed tornado at 12:23 p.m., lasting until 12:31 p.m. near the Mill Creek area.

“We’ve heard of a little light damage in the Mill Creek area, roof damage mostly,” Zwink said. “We won’t know the size or the intensity until a survey is done.”

While the first round of storms passed, meteorologists are still concerned about possible severe weather later today.

“We are still watching it closely, it looks like some stuff may happen,” Zwink said. “We are primarily concerned about southern Oklahoma.”

Zwink said the primary concern is strong wind, hail and possibly tornadoes, though the areas at highest risk are still fairly expansive.

“It really depends on where the storms develop and how they track,” Zwink said.

Woodell said Tuesday’s tornado was the first to hit Murray County since May 9, 2016 when a reported EF3 tornado passed through the Davis/Sulphur area.

“I will remember that day for the rest of my life,” Woodell said. “It took my house and my barn and did about $3 million dollars worth of damage.”