Keep the bait in the water.

That's the motto for Josh Glenn and Kade Sharp, both members of the Grove High School Fishing Team.

The motto worked for the pair this past weekend as they not only reeled in a first place finish in the Oklahoma Bass Nation team trail, but also a fourth place finish in the state's high school championships.

The consecutive wins, on Saturday and Sunday at Lake Texoma, propelled the team into a spot in the national championship set for July 31 to August 4 on Lake Kentucky on the Kentucky/Tennessee border.

Glenn, 15, is the son of Roger and Denise Glenn of Grove. Sharp, 16, is the son of James and Toni Sharp of Grove.

"I was shocked," Glenn said. "I really wanted to go to nationals as a freshman, but I never thought we'd make it.

"This is a dream come true."

Sharp agreed.

"I was shocked when they called our names," he said. "We weren't expecting it at all."

Saturday's first place finish came against 118 teams from across the Oklahoma Bass Nation Team Trail competition.

Glenn said when the pair won Saturday's fifth and final team trail event, he was "shaking."

"It was unbelievable," Glenn said. "I give all the glory to God. We couldn't have done it without God on our side."

It was the first time the pair won first during an event. They brought home the win with a 19.5 pound, five-bass limit catch.

Conditions on Saturday on Lake Texoma included high winds, choppy waters and a few showers.

On Sunday, the pair advanced to compete against 63 of the top teams in the state.

Sunday's conditions included a few sprinkles, windy, and overcast at the beginning, clearing off to the mid 70s by the afternoon.

On Sunday, the pair brought in a 14.37 pound five-bass bag. The motto "keep it in the water" paid off, as the pair brought in two of their biggest bass of the day in the final 20 minutes of the tournament.

"Never give up," Glenn said. "There's a lot of times you just doubt yourself, and think you can never do it and you keep putting yourself down.

"But you have to pick yourself up and keep on trying."

Sharp said its important for the pair to have PMS - a Positive Mental Attitude.

"You just have to stay positive and keep your head up all the time," Sharp said. "You can't get down on yourself."

The pair used a shaky head with z craw, and a wacky rig white Senko with a PB&J Ned rig to land their prize winning catches.

How it all began

Both began fishing at an early age.

Glenn said fishing has always been his passion. He started out by fishing with his Zebco 33 with at his neighbor's pond, catching blue gill.

Sharp said he began fishing on the creek bank with his hook, worms and bobber.

Both signed up for the Grove High School Fishing Team. While Glenn had the boat, Sharp had the driver - his father James. So the rest became history as the pair decided to compete together.

In high school competition, the teams are required to have an adult driver. The driver can only pilot the boat. He/she cannot offer assistance of any kind.

James Sharp said he doesn't mind not fishing, since he can spend time with his son and Glenn.

James Sharp said he was excited to see the young men have a prize-winning weekend.

He is grateful for Southwinds Marina, Keller Williams: Marcie Hill, Longan Construction. Co., and Apex Title and Closing Services, for serving as the team's sponsors this year - which made it possible to offset the costs.

"I would like to see [the sport] grow and flourish," James Sharp said. "When you go to tournaments, you see people with bigger, nicer boats. But they don't all have that. You see some teams out there with small, aluminum boats, and they are fishing without all of the expensive gear.

"I would encourage every kid in the community who wants to fish, to reach out to the fishing team and get started."

Glenn credits his success in fishing to two things: research as well as fishing with older anglers such as Everett Eaton, Jim Eckhart and Jim Miller.

Sharp jokes success comes by spending a lot of time - and money - fishing on Grand Lake in all kinds of conditions.

"You just have to keep the lure in the water," Sharp said.