MADILL — During the course of the season, it hasn’t been a secret that the Sulphur Lady Bulldogs have a solid track team.

Saturday afternoon, they got the hardware to back up the claim.

A total of 150 points gave the Lady Bulldogs the Class 3A regional championship at Madill, as they finished ahead of Marietta, who totaled 94 points in second.

Dickson took sixth overall with 42 points, with Davis in seventh at 34 points and Lone Grove in 10th overall with 27 points.

Sulphur won the 400 meter relay event with a time of 51.44, with Davis in sixth clocking in at 54.08.

Marietta raced its way to victory in the 3200 meter relay with a time of 10:30.52, with Sulphur in second at 10:42.03, Davis in fourth at 11:03.97 and Lone Grove in fifth at 11:16.83.

Morgan Scott claimed third overall in the 100 meter hurdles for Davis with a time of 17.77.

Kindly Gentry finished sixth overall in the 100 meter dash for Sulphur, clocking in with a time of 14.20.

Sulphur won the 800 meter relay with a time of 1:48.38, with Davis in fourth at 1:54.91.

Marietta swept the top two spots in the 3200 meter run with Mandy Sykora and Kaelyn Dobbins going 1-2 in the event with times of 11:59.61 and 12:13.64 respectively.

Teammate Vegas Bell took fourth with a time of 13:39.86, with Jaylee Jennings taking sixth for Davis at 15:04.09, and Dickson’s Lauren Hendry finishing seventh at 12:29.05.

Hallie Harrison took third for Dickson in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.40, with Makella Mobly in fifth for Sulphur at 28.71 and Davis’ Madison Shaw in sixth at 28.73.

Sulphur’s Jaidyn Vallandingham won the 800 meter run with a time of 2:24.50, with Ashlen Clem taking second for Dickson at 2:26.43, with Dobbins in third for Marietta at 2:27.84, and teammate Madison Lemons in fourth at 2:28.05. Marietta’s Rosie Castellanos in sixth at 2:46.42.

Vallandingham took second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:01.94, with Lemons in third at 1:03.17. Sulphur’s Payton James took fifth at 1:04.79, with Katlen Clem in sixth for Dickson at 1:05.06.

Sulphur’s Makenzie Ruth won the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.73, with Taylor Mason taking sixth for Lone Grove with a time of 52.63. Kinlee Duck finished seventh for Sulphur with a time of 52.73.

Syokra and Dobbins went 1-2 in the 1600 meter run with times of 5:33.42 and 5:42.01 respectively.

Carlee Cole took third for Sulphur in the event at 6:11.92, with Vegas Bell in fourth for Marietta at 6:14.54.

Sulphur won the 1600 meter relay event with a time of 4:10.98, with Marietta in third (4:22.36), Davis in fourth (4:28.45), Dickson in fifth (4:29.80) and Lone Grove in sixth (4:36.20).

Dickson’s Lacie Winchester earned a state berth with a second place finish in the high jump event, clearing 5”, with Sulphur’s Korie Allensworth tying for third at 5”.

Sulphur also won the pole vault event with Faith Howe winning, clearing 11’6”, with Dickson’s Sarah Huhman in third at 10”. Teammate Ashlen Clem finished sixth at 7”.

Dickson’s Katlen Clem took second in the long jump with a leap of 16’1.25”, with Sulphur’s Payton James in third at 15’11.75”.

Lone Grove’s Shelby Stevenson claimed second in the discus throw with a toss of 131’1.50”, with Sulphur’s Harley Beesley and Kady Lynch finishing 3-4 with throws of 117’.05” and 114’9.5”. Lone Grove’s McKenzie Stoddard finished fifth at 109’3”, with Marietta’s Karley Riley in sixth at 104’9”.

Stevenson did win the shot put event with a throw of 36’5”, with Ally Dixon earning fourth for Sulphur at 35’1”.

Lynch was seventh for Sulphur at 32’5.75” with teammate Jenna Farrell in eighth at 31’7.25”.