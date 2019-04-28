SHAWNEE – Fifty seven local artists have donated artwork for the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art’s fun, fast-paced spring fundraiser.

Thursday, May 2nd is your chance to receive a piece of local art while also supporting the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art. This event is only made possible through the generous donations of central Oklahoma artists.

Artwork donations were given by these fabulous artists: Pauline Asbury, Meredith Bailey, Scott Baird, Gene Beavers, Jessica Bellamy, Alexandra BigEagle, Debra BigEagle, Julie Blackstone, Ed Bolt, Phyllis Bolt, Susan Burnett, Becky Carlberg, Joel Carmichael, Jonetta Cates, Debra Christian, Link Cowen, Cody Deem, Jude Delaney, Bill Denney, Amber DuBoise-Shepherd, Linda Errico, Leslie Ferrin, Kara Gardner, Edgar Goodman, Douglas Gordon, Deedee Hall, Ben Harjo, Jr., Lois Harp, Vernon Hatley, Barbara Hertz, Steve Hicks, Belinda Hilburn, Gary Houlette, Cary Huff, Paula Jones, Barbara Johnson, Kate Joyce, Cece Kemp, Mary Ellen Lackey, Yoko Loftis, Sebrina Lynam, Fraye Nellums, Kelly Pennington, Lynn Pollei, Larry Peery, MiMi Ramer, Jason Reimer, Patrick Riley, Debbie Stubsten, Michi Susan, Barbara Taber, Daryl Talbot, Jessica Teal-Craig, Lisa Vernon, Ann Way, Br. Damian Whalen, and Wes Windel. Also, special donations have been made by the Arts @ 317, Mark Clopton, Daniel Lay, Nancy Powell, Nelda Ward, and Pickard Art Gallery.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with red dirt music by StumbleEast while attendees view the artwork “on the wall.” Appetizers, drinks and desserts are also served at this time.

At 7:30 p.m., the pace speeds up with drawings for paintings, pottery, basketry, photographs, jewelry, sketches and other works of art created and donated by local artists. The lively emcee Zachary Qualls will guide the evening’s random drawings. With each drawn ticket, patrons have just 30 seconds to choose a piece of art “off the wall.”

Attendees to “Off the Wall,” will also be helping to celebrate the museum’s 100th anniversary! All through 2019, the MGMoA will be hosting special exhibitions and events celebrating the museum’s centennial. Keep on the lookout for additional exciting opportunities this year.

To attend, reserve your ticket at www.mgmoa.org/offthewall or call Tonya at (405) 878-5604. Tickets are $50, and include admission for two to attend and one ticket for artwork. If you want to increase your chances for your favorite art piece, the ticket may be upgraded by paying $50 or $100 more. Random drawings begin with the upgraded $150 “Eat-my-Dust” tickets. All proceeds benefit the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art 2019-2020 Special Exhibition Season.

The Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art is located on the OBU Green campus, 1900 W. MacArthur Street in Shawnee.