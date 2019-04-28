The OBU Bison Debate team recently traveled to Louisiana State University-Shreveport for the International Public Debate Association National Conference and Tournament. The event took place March 13-16 and OBU students earned numerous awards.

The novice team finished third in the nation in season long points, only one place below last year’s novice team. The team was also listed in the top eight teams of the overall competition. Abby Black, sophomore communication studies major, was awarded top 10 speaker in the JV division and OBU student Mitch Sadler made the final four in the novice division. Sadler also won the speaking championship out of a field of approximately 125 entrants. Carson Kroenke and Canyon McGee both placed in the top 16 in the JV and novice divisions, respectively.

OBU’s debate team also ranked second in the professional division for season long best speaker points and took seventh best speaker in the pro division at the national tournament. Of OBU’s 13 competing students, across all four divisions, 12 of them earned at least three preliminary victories, while most of them who did not advance to elimination rounds still posted a 4-4 record.

Scot Loyd, assistant professor of communication studies and director of forensics and debate, is excited about his team’s success.

“I am super proud of our team's performance, as it bodes well for continuing success in the future,” Loyd said. “I'm convinced that the team will continue to improve and demonstrate excellence throughout the coming season.”

