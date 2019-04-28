Madill

Renee Yvonne Baken, 53, home health provider, passed away at her home on April 23, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Sandy Creek Presbyterian Church. A wake will be held at 6 p.m. Monday. (Tishomingo Funeral Home)

Marietta

Gerald Phillip Scheihing, 78, retired military, passed away April 23, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, at First Baptist Church. Internment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. (Flanagan-Watts)

Michael Shane Wilson, 44, of Thackerville, machine operator, passed away April 18, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, at the Chapel of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home. (Flanagan-Watts)

Sulphur

Jerry D. Mann, 72, passed away April 25, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, at First Free Will Baptist Church, Sulphur. (Hale’s)

Tishomingo

Cassiel Kate Jones, 4, passed away Sunday April 21. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Tishomingo First Assembly of God with Bro. Cordell Hines officiating. (Tishomingo Funeral Home)

Janis Annette Miller, 76, accountant, passed away April 23, 2019. Services will be 4 p.m. Monday, in Troy Cemetery. (Tishomingo Funeral Home)

Letha Fay O’Bryan, 82, insurance agent, passed away April 25, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Tishomingo Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)