If there’s a model student at Bartlesville High School, it’s Margaret Drummond.

The senior’s exceptional work ethic is indisputable, said school officials, and her leadership skills are second to none.

“Margaret is that brilliant gem that shines no matter where she is. She is that model student that every teacher wants,and those of us who do have her as a student, appreciate her every day,” said BHS teacher Warren Neff.

For her leadership in and out of the classroom, Drummond has been selected as the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise, Patriot Auto Group and Truity Credit Union April Student of the Month.

“I’m super excited. I feel very honored,” said Drummond. “And out of all the students at our school, I know there’s a lot of hardworking, good students here.”

She’ll attend the University of Pennsylvania, where she plans to study economics, international relations and Spanish.

“I’ve had a great Spanish teacher and I’m in AP Spanish this year, which is language and culture, and I really enjoy it. I’m also taking French, so I’m really into languages and learning about different regional cultures.”

Drummond is involved in everything from BHS Spanish Club, French Club, Leadership Team, Interact Club, Environmental Club, National Honor Society, Technology Student Association, and Student Council.

“The Interact Club has been my primary club throughout high school. It’s basically a youth Rotary Club that does local and international volunteer projects,” said Drummond.

“Just over the weekend, we had a vandalism clean-up on Pathfinder, and we volunteer at food kitchens. This year we had an international sponsored project called Charity Water, which is a nonprofit organization that provides drinking water to people in developing nations.”

Plus, she’s involved with National Honor Society projects and has helped organize and participate in trash pickups around Bartlesville and has given a helping hand in setting up Fantasyland of Lights and passing out dictionaries to third grade students in the area.

Drummond’s community leadership is widely visible, said Neff. She wrote letters to the editor in the Examiner-Enterprise supporting last year’s teacher walkout. And she also takes the effort to form relationships with foreign exchange students at Bartlesville High School.

This relationship building is not focused in Bartlesville only, but abroad in Costa Rica, where she immersed herself in the culture by living with a family.

“I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities. I’ve been to Costa Rica three times to study language. I’ve done language immersion. I lived with a family there for three weeks and took classes in Spanish. It was really neat. I also spent some time in Mexico,” said Drummond.

She has the heart of a servant leader as she works with her Interact Club members to raise funds to send a girl in Afghanistan to school through the Razia’s Ray of Hope Program, Neff added.

Academically, she has amassed an impressive list AP courses including: Calculus AB and BC, Physics 1, Spanish Language and Culture, English Literature and Composition, Chemistry II, U.S. History, Psychology, English Language and Composition, European History, as well as Pre-AP Spanish III and IV.

In addition to her academic success, she is a varsity cross country runner whose teams have finished first and second in state for multiple years.

“I’ve been been a member on the cross country team since sixth grade, so I’m a longtime runner, and I’ve been on varsity for the past three years.

“it’s a good stress reliever, and it keeps me fit,” said Drummond.