• See a play: OBU Theatre’s production of “Three Sisters” has two remaining shows this weekend. The production will be 7:30 p.m. Saturday and a matinee will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The play was written by Anton Chekhov and translated to English by Laurence Senelick. The production will take place in Sarkeys Black Box Theater on the OBU campus in Shawnee. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased online or in the Sarkeys Telecommunication Center.

• Check out local crafts: Market on the Meadows will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 16505 Coker Road in Bethel Acres. The outdoor shopping event includes various vendors on a country meadow. There is a $3 admission, with 10 and under free.

• Donate blood: There will be a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the fellowship hall at Temple Baptist Church, 1234 E. Highland. Walk-ins are welcome. Bring a photo ID. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Cheryl Jackson at (405) 788-6096. During the month of April, all blood donors will be entered to win a storm shelter from FlatSafe.

• Take time to sing: A gospel singing will be 6 p.m. Saturday in the cafeteria on the east side of Liberty Baptist Church, 711 E. Federal. The event is held the fourth Saturday of every month.

• Rid the community of expired, unused medications: The DEA National Drug Take Back Day event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. This year there are two locations set up to receive discarded prescriptions: The Shawnee Senior Center, 401. N. Bell, and The Clinic Pharmacy, 3210 Kethley Road.