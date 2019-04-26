The Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group are teaming up once again to present the third annual Night of Scholars and Champions Thursday evening, where the best area students and athletes will be recognized through its unique student of the month program.

Thousands of dollars in scholarships will be awarded during the 6 p.m. Thursday event — held in the grand ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Bartlesville — and one lucky scholar will win the keys to a brand new Chevy Cruze, provided by Patriot Auto Group.

Each month, 12 participating schools in northeastern Oklahoma submitted seniors who have an excellent grade point average, display community leadership qualities, active volunteerism and high moral integrity.

The nominations were sent to a panel of three judges — Tri County Tech Deputy Superintendent and Chief Quality Officer Dr. Tammie Strobel, retired Rogers State University Provost Bill Beierschmitt and retired state senator John Ford — who selected two students each month to be recognized as the EE and Patriot Auto Group Students of the Month, and the students’ accomplishments were featured in a newspaper article each month.

The newspaper and Patriot Auto Group also have started highlighting a student athlete each week. Every Thursday, EE Sports Editor Mike Tupa reviewed the 12 area schools athletic programs and spotlighted a talented athlete.

Monday, the selected students of the month will be reviewed once more by the three judges and one student will be selected as the Student of the Year. The winner will be announced Thursday during the Night of Scholars and Champions.

A male and female athlete will be recognized as the Athlete of the Year during the banquet. The top duo will each receive at least a $1,000 scholarship to a college or university of their choice.

Then, the one outstanding student of the month will leave with keys to a new Chevy Cruze, courtesy of Patriot Auto Group, at the end of the school year.

EE General Manager Mathew Pearson is excited to recognize students for their academic achievements and their outstanding character in and out of the classroom.

“The Examiner-Enterprise is so happy that we can participate in congratulating outstanding students and student athletes with this one of a kind event to conclude the school year,” Pearson said. “Anything that can help push students to excel in the classroom, as well as on the field and on the court, is a win-win for us and the community.”

Community sponsors of the noteworthy event, including Truity Credit Union, have joined in the festivities as well, Pearson said.

“The community is filled with great people that make an event like this succeed. There are so many sponsors that come out for this event, and I cannot wait for this year’s event to be even better than before,” he said. “The EE is so happy to be putting this on with Patriot Auto Group.”

Winter Williams of Copan and Bartlesville High’s A. J. Archambo walked away with the major athletic awards during the inaugural Examiner-Enterprise Night of Scholars and Champions presented by Patriot in May 2017. Barnsdall High School’s James Cole and Dewey High School’s Karissa Jones took home the top athlete awards in May 2018.

Bartlesville High School senior Abigail Hales was named the 2017 Examiner-Enterprise and Patriot Auto Group Student of the Year and BHS senior Allison Biddinger won the honor in 2018. Hales and Biddinger each received brand new Hyundai Elantras, $2,000 in cash from the Examiner-Enterprise and $500 in gas from Phillips 66.

A handful of tickets and table sponsorships are still available for the 2019 Night of Scholars and Champions. For more information, contact Jamie Unkenholz at 918-335-8231.