Senior at Prague High School and March Shawnee News-Star Student of the Month, Emma Rich qualified and is competing at the state Future Farmers of America Public Speaking competition today.

Rich will be competing in the Agricultural Science category and she said she is excited to return to her third state competition.

"I am so excited that my hard work is finally paying off and I get this opportunity," Rich said. "I've done public speaking since I was nine and so it's always been a big dream of mine to get to compete at state."

The senior said she's exciting to speak about Agricultural Science because she has a true passion for it.

"The Agro Science category has always been a major interest of mine because I love science and I'm very interested in science topics and to be able to speak about those topics is a lot of fun for me...," Rich said.

Should she win, Rich will be awarded $1,000 and a chance to compete in the Speak Off next week at State Convention.

If she wins the Speak Off, she'll compete in the national competition in October.

"FFA has given me so many opportunities to grow as a person and to learn how to communicate my ideas and just meet people and start a relationship," Rich said.

Rich will attend Oklahoma State University in the fall on a full ride scholarship and will double major in Bio Chemistry and Molecular Biology. She said she hopes one day to be a doctor.

Rich is also running for state FFA office and if she wins she'll be serving as an officer next year.

Rich is also in the running to potentially win a new car for being a Student of the Month.

In addition to Rich, Tecumseh High School student Abigail Numley will compete in the Agricultural Business category and Meeker High School junior Megan Johnson will compete in the Natural Resources category at the state competition.