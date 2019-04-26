Liberty Baptist Church and Academy will honor Elementary Director Juanita Laughlin for her 41 years of service to students and the community at the Liberty Day Celebration on Sunday, April 28 at 10:45 a.m. in the school's main auditorium.

According to Liberty Academy Superintendent Susan Harmon, hundreds of students have gone through Laughlin's program and the school wishes to honor her hard work and dedication to young minds.

Laughlin has taught kindergarten through fifth grade and has served as Liberty's Elementary Director for over 30 years.

Liberty will also recognize it's girls' basketball team who won the state championship for their division and the boys' team who were the runner ups in their championship.

In addition to the celebration, Liberty will host a student talent show Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the school. Some students participating in the talent show will also perform on Sunday.