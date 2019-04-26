MIAMI — Generations, the senior adult mental health unit at Integris Miami Hospital, will close on May 31.

“Sometimes it is necessary to consolidate or eliminate local services that are not being utilized in order to expand or provide other services with higher demand,” according to a press release from Integris Miami.

Over the past couple of years, the inpatient Generations unit at Integris Miami Hospital has averaged only seven patients per day, the release said.

Thirty employees will be affected by the closure.

Generations offers two psychiatrists as well as other clinical and non-clinical services.

An outpatient clinic opened in the summer of 2015, but closed in 2017.

“This is not a high enough volume to continue to dedicate the amount of space and staffing required to keep the unit operational,” the release said. “The people of northeast Oklahoma needing this type of care will be well served by inpatient facilities in both Joplin and Vinita, as well as telehealth services offered at various nursing homes in the area.

Care coordination plans for the few patients affected are underway, and impacted employees are being offered the opportunity to fill vacant positions within the system for which they are qualified.

There also is a separation package being offered.