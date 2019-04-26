The following items were filed April 15 to 19 in Delaware County District Court. Information was obtained through the Oklahoma District Court Records website.
Felonies
Trintton Fletcher, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of firearm after former conviction of a felony
Tyler Holmes, trafficking in illegal drugs, methamphetamine (After Former Conviction of a Felony)
Ronnie Nunez, trafficking in illegal drugs, methamphetamine
Mitchell Thompson, possession of stolen vehicle
Misdemeanors
Leslie Anderson, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived
Rayna Buzzard, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived
Jason Cormican, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived, violation of compulsory education act
Jason Fry, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived
Jennifer Richardson, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived
Charity Deann Russell, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived, violation of compulsory education act
Kendra Welch, cause, aid, abet or encourage minor child to become deprived
Mike Barnard, driving under the influence alcohol
Brian Evans, failure to carry security verification form
Gregory Evans, driving under influence of alcohol
Margo Morrison, domestic abuse – assault and battery
Cecelia Sisson, obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check
Andrea Tompkins, obtaining merchandise by means of bogus check
Protective Orders
Bridget Renea Lawson vs. Tommy Vann
Cassandra Leaf vs. Shanen Doah
Tabita Ruhl vs. Justin Ruhl
Chasidi Nicole Simpson vs. Gary Zule
Chadidi Nicole Simpson vs. Randal Zule
William Simpson vs. Randal Zule
William Simpson vs. Gary Zule
Jennifer Youngblood vs. Thomas Youngblood