The following deaths were submitted for publication on April 26:

Carla Watkins

Carla B. Watkins, 91, of Dewey, died Wednesday.

A Celebration of Life is pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Lillian Estes

Lillian Rosetta Estes, 93, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Linda Russin

Linda Hamlin Russin, 69, died April 19.

She has been removed to Bartlesville. Service will be held April 29, at 10 a.m. in First Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service in Ramona Cemetery.

Karoline Stinebuck

Karoline Hope Castillo Stinebuck, 5 weeks old, died Wednesday.

Services will be Monday, April 29, at 2 p.m. in New Harmony Church.

Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.