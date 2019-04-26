BYNG —Bethel’s bats went silent Thursday in two Class 4A district tournament losses (2-0, 10-5) to Byng.

Brylen Janda allowed just two Bethel hits in the opener and Trenton Shaw followed suit in the nightcap.

Janda struck out seven and walked two. Bethel’s Terrell Dodson doubled and Jake Williams singled.

For Byng, Nolan Feazle had two singles and drove in a run.

Brendan Carlile, the hard-luck pitching loser, was effective in his own right with a six-hitter. Carlile fanned one and walked one in a six-inning stint.

Shaw didn’t have quite the control in the second game, walking six. He also fanned six.

Dodson clubbed a 2-run home run while Gunner Smith singled and drove in two runs.

Jaylon Gordon, who started on the mound for Bethel, permitted seven runs, all in the second inning, but three were unearned. Gordon fanned seven and walked seven.

Seth Jackson pitched the last 1 1/3 innings. He surrendered three hits and three runs, all of which were unearned. Jackson fanned one and walked one.

Bethel committed three errors while Byng was errorless.

Bethel concluded the season at 17-16.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.