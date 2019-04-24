The Oklahoma Association of School Administrators (OASA) is pleased to announce Marty Lewis of Gordon Cooper Technology Center as the 2019 OASA District 20 Superintendent of the Year. Mr. Lewis will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration (CCOSA) Summer Leadership Conference this June and is also eligible to submit an application for the State Superintendent of the Year that will be awarded in May.

OASA annually recognizes outstanding administrators who:

* demonstrate successful experience in top level educational administration

* have a sound, dynamic and realistic philosophy of education

* can inspire and motivate people and give support and recognition for the contributions of others

* have a record which evidences continued professional and personal growth through appropriate training and experiences including skills in human relations and the stamina to cope with the pressures of the job,

* have the ability to speak for education on all levels with special emphasis on the district level

* have made contributions to educational administration

“Naming Administrator of the Year is one of my favorite times of the year to recognize outstanding school superintendents,” said Dr. Pam Deering, CCOSA/OASA Executive Director. “I’m reminded again and again about the incredible people working in our state to make public education better. Marty Lewis is among some of the best Oklahoma administrators. We’re so proud to recognize the efforts of Mr. Lewis to build better schools and exceptional learning experiences for students.”

OASA has 20 Districts that consists of multiple counties. Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their OASA District.

During his 14 years at Gordon Cooper Technology Center, Marty Lewis has emphasized the importance of accountability, fostered excellence in customer service, and instituted data-driven decision-making throughout the school.

Under his leadership the technology center has successfully launched a STEM Region Alliance that takes STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) to area schools. The STEM Consortium works closely with the GCTC Pre-Engineering Academy. The Pre-Engineering Academy is designed to prepare high school sophomores, junior and seniors for success in a college-level engineering program.

Mr. Lewis also worked hard to secure legislative funding to expand the Gordon Cooper Aviation Maintenance campus at Shawnee Airport to connect more local high school and adult students with good jobs in the aviation sector.

A new Public Safety Training Facility named in his honor is currently under construction. The new facility includes state-of-the-art training for law enforcement, emergency medical professionals and firefighters.

“I am very honored to be recognized by my peers with this award, Lewis said.

“I am fortunate and blessed to be counted among the many past and present dedicated professional educators in our state. As for the future, Oklahoma is in great hands with the new generation of educators entering the profession.”