A vehicle fire on the side of U.S. Highway 75 south of Bartlesville caused traffic headaches for motorists Tuesday afternoon, backing up northbound traffic for at least 2 miles.

Bartlesville Fire Department Public Information Officer Bill Hollander said fire crews from Bartlesville and Ochelata responded to the blaze at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday near County Road 2300 on U.S. Highway 75. When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was off the highway and engulfed in flames.

“The owner of the vehicle said he saw smoke coming out of the rear speakers as he was driving and speculated the fire began in the trunk,” Hollander said.

Bartlesville Police Department officers and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded for traffic control. The car fire resulted in one lane, both northbound and southbound, being closed during rush hour, causing a traffic back-up for at least two miles.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze at 4:45 p.m., however, the vehicle reportedly reignited 45 minutes later, causing the fire department to be dispatched again.

The cause of the car fire is still under investigation. The vehicle was a total loss.

EE Assistant Editor Nathan Thompson contributed to this report.