Mr. Solana died Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Stillwater.

Services for Brandon Jeffrey Solana, 32, of Shawnee, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Randy Wade, Brother Bob Hatcher and Bishop Preston Draper will officiate. Burial will follow at Seeley Cemetery. The family will received relatives and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Criswell Funeral Home.

He was born Nov. 27, 1986, in Lake City, Florida, to Louis Alan and Teresa Kelly Ellis Solana. He graduated from Byng High School in 2005.

He was employed with EPI as an Iron Recert Tech.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa DeAnda, of the home; four children, Melody, Mason, Maritza and Mariah of the home; his mother and step-father, Kelly Van Den Berg Hatcher and Robert Hatcher of Ada; maternal grandmother, Ruthie Mitchell Ellis of Ada; two brothers, Louis Solana and wife Apryl of Great Falls, Montana, and Cody Standifer of Ada; three sisters, Kathryn Hogue and wife Jessica of Moore, Victoria Standifer of Davis and Alexandria Van Den Berg, of Ada; a step-sister, Jessica Hatcher of Moore, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis Alan Solana; a nephew, Vincent Solana and maternal great-grandmother, Alice Cass.

Bearers will be, Cody Standifer, Ty Starin, Merle Stick, Shawn Starin, Shane Starin and Brian Humphrey.