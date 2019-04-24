Alvis Russell Austin was born April 8, 1950, in Ardmore to Dovie Celia (Blasingame) Austin and Claude Russell Austin. He departed this life at 69 years of age on April 20, 2019, at his home in Ardmore.

Alvis graduated as class president in 1967 from Ringling High School. He loved playing his guitar, drag racing, riding his horse, hunting with his dogs, fishing and gardening. Two of his brothers-in-law; Tommy Alexander and Darrell Lawyer were his hunting and fishing buddies. Alvis would have made a good stand-up comedian when he told others of their “outings.”

He was great in carpentry, mechanics, designing and building furniture. The last 15 years of his life were spent as handyman to Lee and Pat Oaks of Ardmore. He quickly became like a member of their family. He told his sister Mollie often how much he loved them and Frisco, their dog, AKA “Pupcake.”

Alvis was preceded in death by his parents; brother Cecil Austin; sisters Fern Lawyer and Ellie Couch.

He is survived by his sons Albert and Aaron Austin; sisters Dee McGlaughn, Wanda Mercer and Mollie Alexander; sister-in-law Syble Austin; brothers-in-law Darrell Lawyer, Eddie Couch and Jerry Mercer; 9 nephews; Warren Ogletree, Terry, Randy and Chris Austin, Bradley Gaither, Gary and DeWayne Mercer, Darren and Daimon Alexander; 7 nieces; Debbie Cannon, Pam Iden, Bridgette Griffin, Cynthia Mercer, Stephanie Couch, Amye Meador and Christy Austin.

Alvis was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.

