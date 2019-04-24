OKLAHOMA CITY – Attorney General Mike Hunter has filed expert witness testimony in Oklahoma Gas & Electric’s (OG&E) most recent rate case where he is asking regulators for a $32 million rate reduction for customers.

In its filing last December, OG&E asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) for an annual rate increase of nearly $78 million. The company is seeking the increase for environmental compliance investments and depreciation on aging equipment, among other expenses.

“After a careful, thoughtful review of the company’s filing, it is our determination that OG&E should reduce its rates by $32 million, rather than raise them,” Attorney General Hunter said. “While we appreciate OG&E’s corporate citizenship and dedication to providing reliable service to customers, we believe the numbers submitted by the company are not supported by the data we reviewed.

“My team and I look forward to our continued work with OG&E to ensure the company remains financially viable, and that its customers receive reliable electric service at reasonable rates.”

OG&E Customers Can Get Involved

OG&E customers may submit written or verbal comments to the OCC about OG&E’s rate increase request. Interested customers can submit written comments by email to pudsubmissions@occemail.com, with the subject line containing: Attention: Public Comment PUD 201800140. Comments may be mailed to OG&E Rate Case Comments, Oklahoma Corporation Commission, P.O. Box 52000, Oklahoma City.

Customers can also appear in person to offer comments at an upcoming hearing in front of an administrative law judge at 1:30 p.m. May 28, 2019, in Courtroom 301 in the Jim Thorpe Building, 2101 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

The attorney general’s Utility Regulation Unit advocates for reasonable rates for Oklahoma utility customers and compliance with rules designed to promote quality utility service. Attorneys and analysts within the unit are routinely involved in complex litigation to protect the interests of Oklahoma utility customers.