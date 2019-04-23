Ray Owen Sumner, age 83, Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 29, 1935 in Burden, Kansas to the late Rufus Sumner, Sr. and Viola Chambers.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by four brothers, Howard, Gene, Rufus, Orin; three sisters, Nita Wilson, Aletha Titus, and Louise Dennett.

Ray married Nona Kay Knabe on June 12, 1960 in Moline, Kansas, she survives in the home. Additionally he is survived by, one son, James Sumner and wife, Justina, Moline; one daughter, Jane Harrod and husband, Terry, Moline; two sister, Faye Smith, and Iris Howard both of Thayer, Kansas; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He worked as a meter reader for the United City Gas Company. Memberships were held in the Moline, Kansas, Baptist Church and the Hope Lodge, Howard, Kansas.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Worley- Luginbuel Funeral Home, Grove, Oklahoma.