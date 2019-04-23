MIAMI – A book signing planned for Saturday, April 27, has been postponed.

Rae McSweeney, a Miami native, was scheduled to be at the Chapters bookstore downtown for a book-signing event for her newly published book titled “A Deer Named Daisy.”

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, we are not able to hold the book signing at Chapters Saturday, but we plan to reschedule the event in the fall,” McSweeney said Monday evening in an email.

Until then, the book can be ordered at Chapters Bookstore, 31 N. Main Street, through the book’s publisher, Balboa Press, at https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore or online at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.