The Shawnee Lady Wolves finished fourth in the Duncan Invitational Tennis Tournament Saturday.

Only No. 2 doubles team Grace Bryant and Hayden Powell were able to win their first-round match. Bryant and Powell went on to lose the next two to finish fourth overall.

The other three entrants for the Lady Wolves lost their first-round matches but won the rest.

No. 1 singles Olivia Stobbe, No. 2 singles Lyla Boutdara-Stout and No. 1 doubles Rose Templeton and Bryce Warren all won the consolation championships in their brackets.

The Lady Wolves play again Tuesday at Durant before hosting their own tournament on Friday.

Regionals are set for April 29.