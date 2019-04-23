MIAMI — Take a step back in time and hear a salute to “The Mother Road” when “Route 66 Revue” is performed by the Miami Little Theatre at one of the gems along the highway, the Coleman Theatre.

Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 28

Beginning with the sounds of 1950’s Chicago and traveling along the “Main Street of America” to the California coast, with the surf music of the 1960’s, this exciting musical revue features 34 of the greatest “Rock ‘n’ Road” hits of the 20th century.

Songs include “Dead Man’s Curve,” “King of the Road,” “Little Old Lady from Pasadena,” “Beep Beep,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little GTO,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and many more.

“The show has been done across the country, and even if you don’t recognize the name of the revue, the tunes in it are absolutely familiar,” said Amanda Cole, MLT musical director.

“The premise is that they are traveling Route 66 and visiting different cities and at each city they sing songs that are about that area. It is a very good mix of old country and some good ole rock ‘n roll. And there’s a lot of comedic acting involved; it’s a good laugh and I think that everyone in the audience will be ‘busting a gut.’”

Cast members include Andre Jones, Scot; Brent Ford, Andy; Charlie Rarick, Brandon, and David Frazier, Michael.

Ford and Frazier are from Miami; Rarick from Baxter Springs and Jones is from Grove.

Elaine Rarick is the director, Cole the music director and Lee Dell Mustain is the choreographer.

Tickets are $17 for adults, and $12 for seniors and students.

Tickets can be purchased at the Coleman box office during regular business hours, by phone at 918-540-2425 or online at http://www.colemantheatre.org/events.