George Carter Gill, 85, passed away, Friday, April 12, 2019. Born on May 16, 1934. Visitation Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m., April 18, 2019 at Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344. George’s Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, 12 p.m., April 23, 2019 at Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens, Kansas City, Kansas. Interment at Chapel Hills Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Kansas City, Kansas. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.