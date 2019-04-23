WASHINGTON – The Asher Indians almost pulled off the upset.

Class B No. 4 Asher scored five runs in the top of the seventh to take a momentary lead before 3A No. 3 Washington tied the game up and forced extra innings.

Asher was unable to score in the top of the eighth and Washington scored one to seal the walk-off victory, beating the Indians 9-8.

Austin Custar launched two home runs on a 3-for-4 day. Custar drove in three runs and scored twice to lead the club.

Mike McDonald and Chase Eckart tied for second on the team with two hits each.

Cameron Grissom went 1 for 1 and drove in two for Asher.

Patch Hamilton, Tahlan Hamilton and Dylan Williamson recorded one hit each.

Braydon Sanders started for Asher. Sanders lasted two innings and struggled with his command as he issued six free passes.

Jr Hasbell received the loss. Hasbell pitched five innings and surrendered three earned runs. He managed to strike out one.

Asher (21-10) begins district play at home Thursday. Asher will play Oilton at 3 p.m. Second-round action will be at 5 p.m. Thursday. The district championship will be held Friday at Asher High School.