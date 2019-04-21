Shawnee Little Theatre’s award-winning production of “Annapurna” will be presented locally April 26 and 27 at 7:30pm at special “final dress rehearsals” before the community theatre travels to Midland, Texas the next week to represent Oklahoma in a five-state regional play festival competition.

For the local performances at SLT, 1829 Airport Rd., there is no admission and no reserved seating. Donations toward production travel expenses are appreciated. Doors will open both evenings at 7:00pm

Last July, the SLT production was chosen as one of two to be entered in the American Community Theatre Association’s Regional Play Festival. The actors and crew will be presenting the show at the festival May 2, 3 and 4.

Six other productions from Texas, Arkansas, New Mexico and Oklahoma will be performed. Louisiana is not participating in this year’s festival. Lincoln County Onstage, from Chandler, OK. will be the second Oklahoma entry.

Author Sharr White’s two-character play is a comic and gripping duet for its actors. Oklahoma native Megan Mullally and her husband Nick Offerman performed the play Off Broadway in 2014. After twenty years apart, Emma tracks Ulysses to a trailer park in the middle of nowhere for a final reckoning. What unfolds is a visceral and profound meditation on love and loss with the simplest of theatrical elements: two people in one room.

The SLT production features Rebecca Fry as Emma, and Scott Bartley as Ulysses. Eric Strimple directs the show. The play is recommended for adult audiences due to language.

Each festival entry is given a maximum of one hour to present their play. Ten minutes is allowed before and after the play to set up and strike the set and props. Any infraction from these strict time guides would render the show disqualified.

The five-state regional winner will advance to national competition in Gettysburg, PA. in June 2019. Once before---in 1979---Shawnee Little Theatre entered the festival and won state, regionals and placed second in the nation.

Shawnee Little Theatre is a non-profit totally volunteer organization celebrating its 53rd year of community theatre in Shawnee. Season tickets for the 2019-2020 season are on sale at shawneelittletheatre.com.