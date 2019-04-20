• Join in community service: As part of a state-wide effort to clean up the state and city, there will be a trash off day event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at KidSpace Park at the corner of Wayne and Center streets. The city will provided safety vests, trash bags and a list of locations to clean up. All are welcome, from young to old, including church groups, civic groups, individuals, businesses, or any other group. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Information will also be available about the city's Adopt a Street program.

• Shop for crafts: Two Sisters Spring Craft Fair is Saturday at the 2 Bays Conference Center at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. The event showcases local arts and craft vendors. Featuring over 40 local vendors with unique, hand-crafted merchandise. Free admission. For more information, call Krystal Ross at 405-589-5415.

• Watch a rock concert: Shawnee Rockfest, featuring Another Round and special guests Halo on Fire and High Water Gamble, is from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday at The Ritz, 10 W. Main Street.