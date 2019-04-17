Richard A. Lee, 95, of Meeker, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Richard A. Lee, 95, of Meeker, passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior on Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Richard was born Sept. 11, 1923, in Chandler to Thomas and Magdalena “Lena” Lee.

He graduated from Meeker High School and, later, from Central State College in Edmond with a degree in education.

In 1943, Richard joined the United States Navy and served as a medic in Guam. Upon returning from service, he worked 35 years with the GEEIA at Tinker AFB in Midwest City and McClellan AFB in Sacramento. He retired from a successful career in 1979.

In 1955, Richard married Wanda Laverne Bishop in Shawnee. Richard and Wanda remained together for 64 years in marriage until his passing. Richard will be remembered as a beloved husband to his wife, father to his sons, and Papaw to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four sisters, five brothers, and a son, Les Decker.

Richard is survived by his wife, Wanda, and sons, Keith Lee and Gene Lee. Grandchildren are Michael Decker and wife Shelly of Meeker, Andrea Bellows and husband Jim of Iowa, Heather Newsom and husband Bill of Stilwell, Nic Lee and wife Bethany of Bethel, Jenna Lee of Shawnee, Brandon Lee and wife Amanda of Bethel, Jared Lee and wife Courtney of Maud. He was also a great-grandfather to 13 great-grandchildren.

Viewing is at Walker Funeral Service in Shawnee. Funeral services will be held in the Walker Funeral Service Chapel at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 18. Burial to follow in New Hope Cemetery, Meeker.