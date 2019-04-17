SHAWNEE – It’s playoff time and Dale means business.

In the district tournament, Dale went off for 42 runs in two games Tuesday. The Class 4A No. 1 Lady Pirates upended Community Christian 10-0 and 32-7.

In the 10-0 game, Dale registered 16 hits and four roundtrippers. Delanie Manning, Lacey Savage, Skyler Thompson and Addie Bell hit one home run each.

Bell led the club with four RBIs.

Sara Lock and Savage drove in three runs each.

In the second game, Lock hit a homer and tied for the team lead with five RBIs.

Rylie Premo and Emmie Idelman added five RBIs in the blowout victory.

As a team, Dale hit nine doubles and two triples in the 32-7 triumph.

Manning added her second and third homers in the second game.

Savage, Premo and Bell contributed bombs.

Tuesday’s action was held at FireLake.

Dale (26-5) will meet Varnum Thursday in a tuneup for regionals. The regional tournament will be held a week from Thursday at a location to be determined.