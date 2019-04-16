BIXBY – Shawnee needed eight innings to knock off Bixby 3-2 Monday night.

Shawnee’s Nick Bowlan ended the game with a perfect throw from right field, giving catcher Jeret Johnson a chance to tag out the Bixby runner.

In the top of the eighth with the score tied 1-1, Creed Killgore singled, scoring Scout Cawvey and Bowlan.

Killgore finished the evening 1 for 4 with a team-leading three runs batted in.

Scout Cawvey and Bowlan had one hit each. Cawvey scored twice and recorded one stolen base.

Carson Payne pitched seven innings to pick up the win. In the 98-pitch outing, Payne gave up four hits, one earned run and fanned four.

Bauer Brittan pitched the eighth inning to earn the save.

Shawnee (9-14) hosts Bixby Tuesday for Senior Night. Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. with Senior Night held before the first pitch.