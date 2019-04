Shawnee resident Patsy Ann Smith, 76, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Shawnee.

Shawnee resident Patsy Ann Smith, 76, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Shawnee.

Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 19, at Fort Gibson National Cemetery, Fort Gibson, Oklahoma.

Other information is pending with Walker Funeral Service.