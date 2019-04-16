The Dewey FFA are selling Blue and Gold Sausage for their fundraising activity. This is the popular event that everyone hates to miss. The FFA will be selling sausage ($7), bacon ($17) and chicken($21). All choices are in stock. Just stop by the Ag Room now, to pick up enough stock your freezer. Everyone loves the taste of Blue and Gold products. And it’s a great way to support our local Dewey FFA.

Friends of the Dewey Library is having a Rummage Sale and Book Giveaway. The sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 25 and Friday. The sale will be held in the meeting room at the Dewey Library.

The Friends of the Dewey Library will be accepting donations from April 23 through April 25. Do some spring cleaning and take your donations by to the Tyler Memorial Library, at 821 N. Shawnee Ave. in Dewey. Then don’t forget to go back to shop the sale on Thursday and Friday, April 25 and 26. You will be surprised the treasures and useful items you can find at the Dewey Library’s Rummage Sale and Book Giveaway.

Reminder the Dewey City Hall will be closed April 19, to celebrate Good Friday. There will be no trash pickup that day.

There is a new eating establishment in Dewey. Cruizers Grill has opened up at 915 N. Osage Ave. in Dewey, right next to the Dewey Elementary School. Hours of operation are 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday and closed Sunday and Monday.

Dewey United Methodist Church, along with the other churches in the Dewey Ministerial Alliance, are collecting food for the Bread of Life Food Pantry, which will open on June 9. If you would like to donate items, you can bring them by one of the churches in the Alliance — Dewey United Methodist (Seventh and Delaware), First Church of God (State Highway 75 next to Hughes Lumber) and New Hope Indian Methodist (on Ninth Street).

Please donate only nonperishable food items to the Bread of Life Food Pantry. Canned foods with pop-top lids are preferred for easy openings. Avoid foods packaged in glass. Also, please do not donate food items that are expired. Dry goods such as toilet paper, diapers (all sizes) and feminine hygiene products are also welcome items and help greatly to serve those in need of assistance. The Bread of Life Food Pantry is working to end hunger in Dewey.

Quilt Fest 2019 will be held on June 21 and June 22 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. Hundreds of quilts will be displayed as well as the bed Turning Technique demonstrations and door prizes. Just a reminder that quilters need to be sure and get your quilts registered for the Quilt Fest 2019, by April 20. You can register at Quilter’s Hideaway located at 3910 Tuxedo Blvd. in Bartlesville, on April 18 or Sew Uptown located at 316 S. Dewey in Bartlesville on April 20.