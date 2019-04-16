Dewayne Bryan worked his magic for the Community Coffee and Burnt Meat Offering on April 6. A good-sized group gathered in the city park under the shelter. Bryan has been bringing his love for food and community back to Copan on the first Saturday of each month. There should be lots of activity around his cooker during the Citywide Garage Sale event on May 3 and 4. Residents are encouraged to drop by to visit and enjoy a meal.

The weekly menu at Senior Citizens will be an Easter lunch of turkey, sweet potatoes, veggie, salad and dessert. The Center, located at 310 E. Weldon, behind the Methodist Church, is open on Thursday at 10 a.m. with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Area residents 55 and older are welcome to join for the food and fellowship.

There is a Sunrise Service planned for Easter Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Several churches will be participating.

The Washington County CattleWomen will meet on April 22 at Montana Mike’s at 11:30 a.m. The program will be presented by the Master Gardeners on spring planting tips.

The new members to the Town Council will take their seats at the meeting scheduled for April 23. The new members are Jerre Jay and Ed Beers. The Clerk office will be filled by Devin Black, who filed with no opposition. The public is encouraged to attend all meetings.

A reminder for all runners, the Beta Club Color Run registrations and entry fees are due on April 22 with the Run scheduled to start in the School Circle Drive at 2 p.m. on May 9.

The sports calendar is winding down with baseball district play starting April 18 at a location to be announced. The high school track team competes at Catoosa on Friday and at Caney, Kan., on Tuesday.

Clean-Up Days for Copan residents are scheduled on April 26-27 and May 3-4. Vouchers are available at the Town Hall for free disposal at the Osage County Landfill.

The annual Copan Citywide Garage Sale is scheduled for May 3 and 4. To list your sale on the map, text Tasha Hollopeter at 918-633-9641 or Jay Anne Custer at 918-532-5492.

To report news items, corrections and complaints, contact Jay Anne Custer at oklollipop@juno.com or text/call 918-532-5492.