CHANDLER — Reliever Shaun Roebuck tossed five innings of one-hit ball Monday as Bristow knocked off Chandler 4-1.

Roebuck struck out four and walked one after coming in for starter Tyler Baughman in the third inning.

Chandler finished with three hits with Hutch Underwood and Carson Scribner doubling. Underwood scored in the bottom of the second inning.

Zane Hixson singled for Chandler.

Underwood, who pitched seven innings. was undone by four Lion errors which led to three unearned runs. Underwood permitted nine hits but reeled off 11 strikeouts to go along with two walks.

Carson Jackson and Ty Ralston of Bristow managed two singles each.

Chandler dropped a 6-5 decision to Perkins-Tryon Friday, despite a 2-for-4 outing by Garrett Thomsen. Thomsen doubled and drove in three runs.

Chandler is 12-7.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.