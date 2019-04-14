For one night only, at 7:30 p.m. April 20 “Finding Neverland,” the winner of Broadway.com’s Audience Choice Award for Best Musical, will be on the Bartlesville Community Center stage. It is truly a multi-generational show for children to enjoy with all family members on this Easter weekend.

This outstanding musical is inspired by the play “The Man Who Was Peter Pan” by Allan Knee, which was then adapted into the Academy Award-winning film, “Finding Neverland.”

It is the story of how James M. Barrie struggled to write the play “Peter Pan” as he was attempting to come up with ideas in a quiet corner of Kensington garden in England. With a little bit of pixie dust and a lot of faith, Barrie takes a monumental leap, leaving his old world behind for Neverland. This is the land where nothing is impossible, and the wonder of childhood lasts forever.

“Enchanting. The kind of magical experience that transforms adults back into children,” said David Gordon, Theatermania, while The Huffington Post wrote, “Beautiful and wonderous. It’s pure bliss.”

Act quickly as only a limited number of tickets are still available. Call the Community Center Box Office at 918-336-2787 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If it’s more convenient, go to the website to purchase and charge tickets, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com and pick up your tickets in Will Call in the BCC lobby an hour before the show on Saturday.

Thanks to The National Endowment for the Arts and the Oklahoma Arts Council for their support. Also, thanks to our local sponsors who have made production of the Broadway in Bartlesville! 2018-2019 series possible.