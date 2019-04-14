Wilda Gentry Crice went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1932 in Ardmore to Frank and Dewey Gentry. Wilda graduated from Ardmore High School in 1950. On July 8, 1950, she married Robert Crice in Ardmore and they had over 65 wonderful years together until he preceded her in death. She taught kindergarten for 26 years at Calallen Baptist and Second Baptist Child Development Centers.

Wilda is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and six brothers, Togo Gentry, Jack Gentry, John Lee Gentry, L.C. Gentry, Rufus Gentry and Bobby Gene Gentry.

She is survived by her two sons Michael of Boerne, Texas and Stephen (Lupita) of Corpus Christi; one nephew Roger Gentry (Debra) who was like a son; eight grandchildren: Kendra Stump (Gary), Shawn Stakes, Dylan Crice, Ragan Crice, Rudy Rios, Carlos Rios, Nick Rios (Lauren) and Matthew Rios; three great-grandchildren, who were the light of her life, Ethan Stump, Kylie Stakes and Keller Stakes.

Wilda asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Calallen Baptist Church.

No services are planned. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Veterans Cemetery.

