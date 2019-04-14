Romulus Baptist Church in Macomb will host a winter revival Sunday, April 14 through Wednesday, April 17, beginning at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and then continuing each weekday at 7 p.m. There will be a pot luck dinner at the church after the Sunday service.

The speaker will be Gary Stell from Meeker First Baptist. The music will be led by Joyful Sound and Meeker First Baptist.

All are welcome to come for the Sunday service, dinner, and the evening service each day through Wednesday.

The church is located on the corner of Old Highway 18 and Romulus Road, just off Highway 177.

For more information, call 405-760-4625 or 405-760-4389.