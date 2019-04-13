TECUMSEH — Jayden Shafer’s double scored Andrew Lewis in the bottom of the seventh inning as Tecumseh trimmed Ada 3-2 Friday.

The Savages, 20-7, scored two runs in the second. With two outs, Jake Trice and Gage Boatman singled, then eventually scored on Caleb Kelsey’s line-drive single to left.

The Savages produced eight hits, with Boatman and Kelsey chalking up two apiece.

Savage starter Tyler Thompson hurled the first six innings. He surrendered two runs and five hits while striking out six. Thompson walked four.

Reliever Carson Fletcher earned the pitching victory with a one-inning outing. Fletcher didn’t give up a hit and fanned one.

Zac Carro doubled for Ada.

Tecumseh is scheduled to play Kingfisher at 1 p.m. Saturday at Harrah. The Savages will be home at 5 p.m. Monday against Heritage Hall. The two teams will play again at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Heritage Hall.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.