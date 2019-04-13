Martye Alexandra McCall, 71, of Shawnee, went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019.

She was born Sept. 22, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, to Richard and Bernice Ligman.

Martye was a loving mother and teacher. She enjoyed substitute teaching, nutrition and art. She owned her own health food store for a several years. Martye was industrious and adventurous and enjoyed doing different things throughout her life and career.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Amy Brown.

She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Wade Brown.

