ROFF – Trevor Martin struck out 14 but the Asher Indians couldn’t keep pace with Leedey, losing 2-1 in the consolation semifinals Friday at the Roff Tournament.

The junior pitched a complete game and recorded one of Asher’s four hits in the game.

Patch Hamilton and Trevor Martin scored one run each.

Tahlan Hamilton and Bryson Martin registered one double each.

Chase Eckart and Trevor Martin singled.

Asher (17-9) travels to Macomb Monday.