March 30th was raw and cold. Invigorating. Lake Arcadia Conservation Education Center was spacious and warm. Snacks, drinks and the edible wetland supplies were set up. At the back, nearest to the electrical outlet and large windows, was a folding table that held the dissecting scope, watch glasses, equipment, magnifiers, pond water samples, Pond Life identification kit and book.

All things to do with nature and water were presented throughout the day in pictures and text. The Oklahoma Master Naturalist (OMN) coordinator, Dr. Marley Beem, was in charge of the program. Aquaculture and pond management is his passion, no doubt influenced by growing up in the desert Southwest. The group of attending naturalists had diverse backgrounds, interests and lively curiosities. One person had concerns about neighborhood associations. The importance of environmental awareness should be high on the list of these governing bodies in the unique position to promote natural landscaping in their neighborhoods. Education. Provide places for native wildlife that lived there first.

An environmental educator felt training the grandparents is the jumping off point., Countless grandparents care for their grandkids. Another recommended using gardens as paths to nature. The Forestry Therapy Guide said simply “Slow down.”

However slow or fast we go, we can’t outrun the ticks. Be tick free! Picaridin is an insect repellent which appears to be effective against ticks without the solvent problems of DEET. Sulphur dusted around feet, legs and wherever is reported to turn off ticks. The ticks are now active. March to mid-May is when the adults are most aggressive. Wear light clothing, tuck pant legs into socks, don’t sit on the ground, logs or stone walls, try to not have contact with vegetation, use repellents, keep duct tape handy to neatly remove those arachnids and good luck.

Seems odd I now say get up close and personal in nature. Go to water. Fishing, especially Fly Fishing, tops the list of activities which require close observations in nature. One must know the fish, habitat and food. Minnows, worms, hand tied flies and lures mimic those insects and invertebrates found where the fish live. In case you want to put in your own fishing pond, please make it at least 18 inches deep. This discourages raccoons from eating your fish.

The Lake Arcadia Center was edged in dormant bare shrubs decorated with long thin seed pods. Possibly the yellow trumpetbush (Tecoma stans), a native shrub very attractive to bees, hummingbirds and butterflies. Other plants had 3-lobed green leaves and yellow tube flowers with tiny red throats. They mystified me. I sent a picture to my resident gardening expert Linda. She immediately recognized them as the clove currant (Ribes odoratum) because of the leaves and flowers. She loves them, but warned the currant has a tendency to stray far and wide.

Last year students walked around the Lake Arcadia wetlands making observations and taking samples, but today’s cutting wind precluded the outdoor adventure. At our “Indoor Field Trip” pond water came to life under magnification. Droppers full of cloudy water were scrutinized and occupants tracked and described. Were they bacteria, worms, copepods (tiny translucent crustaceans), algae or other freshwater organisms? Some zipped across the field of vision while others hid and continued to eat plants. We saw two types of water fleas with two styles of eating. The Cyclops copepod had attached egg sacks. Miniscule but mighty, the tiny aggressive crustacean grabs and chomps its prey. Daphnia uses its legs to create a current that brings suspended particles into its open mouth.

What is a Wetland? In a nutshell, a wetland is water-saturated land often with aquatic plants. Six types exist in Oklahoma: flood plains, marshes/bogs/swamps, playa lakes that periodically dry up, oxbow lakes cut off from their river and forested wetlands, as in McCurtain County.

Time to make edible wetlands. A lab especially great for kids, the necessary equipment was easy to find: plastic cups, spoons, plain shortbread cookies, chocolate puffed rice cereal, chocolate pudding, whipped topping, blue food dye, green sprinkles, pretzel sticks and Gummies.

To simulate solid bedrock (lowest layer of soil), plain cookies were layered in the bottom of a cup. The subsoil of smaller rocks (layer above bedrock) = chocolate puffed rice. The topsoil (dark, damp and organic surface layer) = chocolate pudding. A spoonful of whipped topping mixed with blue food dye = puddle of water. Green sprinkles on top = duckweed. Pretzels = cattails. Swedish fish and Gummi worms = wildlife. Before a picture of our wetlands could be taken, some had already been partially eaten.

St. Gregory’s Abbey in Shawnee was the site for the Deep Fork Audubon Society Field Trip the following Saturday. A less chilly but moist morning with gray clouds hanging low in the sky.

The stately pin oak by the Labyrinth (at the beginning of the hike) appeared to have been decorated with brown balls. Horned oak galls. The old tree is covered with woody wasp shelters housing the developing larvae of cynipid wasps. Time to rake, remove all twigs and leaves and apply fertilizer. Just beyond the tree the ground was covered in tiny blue, pink and purple flowers as well as a few dandelions. These are the early spring blossoms that feed pollinators, including the earliest hummingbirds and Monarchs.

Chickadees sang “Sweetie”, wrens chirped, and we saw robins, a pair of scissor-tailed flycatchers, bluebirds, starlings, red-winged blackbirds and at least six cardinals hanging around the chicken coops diving in and out grabbing food. The four toed French Faverolles have not been good egg producers, thus earning the nickname “four toed French Freeloaders.”

A roadrunner poked out its head, then body, from the redcedar hedge. Mockingbirds flitted between the ground and wires above. Doves cooed. Brown-headed cowbirds hunted for nests. The Great Blue Heron flew past the old tree-lined swimming hole. Canadian geese quietly camped at the eastern edge. Frogs sang. A striped skunk meandered just past where we stood, leaving a slight whiff of parfum de moufette (French for skunk pronounced moo-fit) as it disappeared into the trees.

The lemon-scented Trifoliate orange tree was in full bloom. The meadowlarks warbled in open fields beyond, but we just could not locate a single bird. Standing by former student housing we heard the clear notes of a meadowlark. Creeping over to the hedge, we peered through the branches and saw, sitting on top of a small tree in the fence row, this meadowlark proud as punch.

We walked past the crabapple immersed in dark pink blooms. What the difference was between a daffodil and jonquil? Simple. Jonquils have multiple blooms on one stem!? Except… there IS a daffodil called Narcissus jonquilla and ALL daffs are in the Narcissus genus, so…... a jonquil is a daffodil and a daffodil may or may not be a jonquil. Love them either way.

Bath yourself in nature this spring. So many good things to make you feel better.

