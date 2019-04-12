SHAWNEE – Just shy of a week after a record-setting game against Midland, Oklahoma Baptist women's lacrosse resumes Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play with a Friday afternoon tilt against No. 9-ranked Regis. First draw is set for 4 p.m. from the OBU Lacrosse Complex.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST WOMEN'S LACROSSE NOTES

No. 9 Regis (11-0, 4-0 RMAC) at Oklahoma Baptist (4-5, 1-4 RMAC)

SCOUTING THE RANGERS

Regis brings an unblemished mark of 11-0 into Friday's contest, including five wins over teams ranked, or previously ranked, in the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Top 25.

The Rangers average 17.2 goals/game, paced by reigning RMAC Offensive Player of the Week, Sarah Myres, who has 60 goals this season. Myres leads the country with an average of 5.5 goals/game.

Wendy Donier is second on the team with 30, while Kyleigh Peoples and Ali Vanek have also surpassed the 20 goal mark this season.

Defensively, RU is allowing opponents 25.0 shots/game, with 77.5 percent being put on frame. Elle Crawford has started all 11 games in her sophomore season, posting a 9.0 goals-against average and 52.9 save percentage.

Play at the center circle has been solid for the Rangers, with six different players controlling at least 18 draws. Myres leads all Rangers with 55 this season.

The Rangers have a plus-4.4 ground ball advantage/game, led by Lauren Hurd's 33.

Regis has assisted on 59.6 percent of their goals from open play.

THE SERIES

Oklahoma Baptist and Regis met for the first time in 2017, OBU's first season as associate members of the RMAC.

The Lady Bison trail in the all-time series, 2-0. This is the second time the teams have met in Shawnee.

RECORD-SETTING DAY

The Lady Bison set a new single-game record with 28 goals scored against Midland. It's also tied for the seventh-most goals scored by a single team in Division II history, and the third-most goals scored in a single game in Division II this year.

OBU's 29 draw controls also stand as a single-game team record.

With her sixth of 10 goals against Midland, Lauren McCormack became the first Lady Bison to reach the 100-point summit. She currently has 106 points (72g, 34a).

In addition to her career points record, McCormack broke the individual single-game goal record with 10 goals. Her 10 goals also tie for the 14th-most goals scored in a single game in Division II history.

McCormack also tied the individual single-game points record with 12 points (10g, 2a), and set the individual single-game draw controls record with 18.

OBU OUTLOOK

A win Friday would bring OBU to 5-5, the first time the team's been .500 or better since they opened conference play on March 9.

The Lady Bison are currently averaging 12.7 goals/game, enjoying a plus-0.8 scoring margin.

McCormack leads all Lady Bison with 33 goals and nine assists. Taylor Skomp is second on the team with 22 goals, while Shay Mogan and Madison Gordon share second place in assists with five apiece.

Averaging 11.00 draw controls/game, McCormack ranks second in the country. Peyton Romig of Indianapolis only leads McCormack by .08 draw controls/game. Her average of 11.00 would be the third-highest per-game average if the season in Division II history if the season ended today.

Courtney Barnickle is averaging 13.16 goals-against in seven starts this year, while also boasting a 46.0 save percentage. She needs just 10 saves to claim the career saves record.

OBU is second in Division II with 29.1 ground balls/game. Gordon ranks 20th in the country with an average of 4.0/game.

The Lady Bison are converting 48.1 percent of their shots into goals, the 19th-highest mark in the country.